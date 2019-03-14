Insider Buying: Bardoc Gold Ltd (BDC) Insider Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) insider Neil Biddle bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$225,000.00 ($159,574.47).

Neil Biddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 9th, Neil Biddle bought 700,000 shares of Bardoc Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,600.00 ($28,794.33).

On Thursday, January 3rd, Neil Biddle bought 200,000 shares of Bardoc Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,600.00 ($7,517.73).

Shares of BDC remained flat at $A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday. 5,289,497 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $38.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. Bardoc Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of A$0.07 ($0.05).

Bardoc Gold Limited engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and manganese deposits. The company holds interest in the Aphrodite gold project, which consists of five contiguous mining leases located in the Eastern goldfields of Western Australia.

