Innogy (IGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IGY. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.18 ($43.23).

ETR:IGY opened at €40.27 ($46.83) on Wednesday. Innogy has a 12 month low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 12 month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

