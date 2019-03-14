InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InnerWorkings from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

In related news, EVP Oren B. Azar bought 10,000 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $106,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Wolf bought 15,300 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,632.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,950.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 76,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after buying an additional 93,135 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,516,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 126,947 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 89,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INWK opened at $3.89 on Thursday. InnerWorkings has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.25). InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

