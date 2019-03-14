Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Million

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $78,397.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,640,612 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

