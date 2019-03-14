Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Stake Boosted by Precision Path Capital LP

Precision Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up approximately 5.9% of Precision Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Precision Path Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,581 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,178,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,815,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,550,000 after purchasing an additional 901,225 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,304,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,645,000 after purchasing an additional 838,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $15,041,528.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $1,081,219.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,959 shares of company stock worth $40,020,670. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.31. 279,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

