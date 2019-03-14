InflationCoin Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $89,686.00 and $2.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.02294290 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011316 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000514 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Castle (CSTL) traded 5,187.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000595 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00001315 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

