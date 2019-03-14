Incyte Co. (INCY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Incyte worth $82,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Incyte by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,354 shares of company stock worth $6,925,324. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Incyte Co. (INCY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/incyte-co-incy-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.