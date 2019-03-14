ImmuPharma (IMM) Stock Price Down 13.2%

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.06 ($0.14). Approximately 111,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 817,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of ImmuPharma in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

