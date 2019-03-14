Ignition Market Capitalization Tops $90,770.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00002265 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a market capitalization of $90,770.00 and approximately $142.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006365 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025950 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014134 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00148624 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00002434 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000309 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.