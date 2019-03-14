IDEX Membership Tops One Day Trading Volume of $766.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $593,227.00 and approximately $766.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for approximately $296.61 or 0.07563323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $643.49 or 0.16411897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046517 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001270 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

