Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Short Interest Up 48.6% in February

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,226,617 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 15th total of 825,286 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,513.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. Analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Milano acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,816 shares in the company, valued at $163,540.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,300 shares of company stock worth $73,835. 20.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

