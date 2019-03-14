ICTS International (ICTSF) vs. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Financial Contrast

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ICTS International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ICTS International and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.36% 14.15% 5.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ICTS International and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 2 6 2 0 2.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than ICTS International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICTS International and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $297.68 million 0.03 $5.82 million N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $610.52 million 6.03 $75.02 million $1.08 31.37

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Volatility & Risk

ICTS International has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ICTS International does not pay a dividend. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats ICTS International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services comprising agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, ground service equipment maintenance, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. In addition, the company develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions, including passenger screening systems; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets. It also provides auction technology services for online bidding at live on site auctions. The company primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites worldwide. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

