IBERIABANK (IBKC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBKC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of IBKC opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $265.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ricky E. Maples bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.60 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $461,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ricky E. Maples bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,275. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,475. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

