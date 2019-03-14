I/O Coin Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00004444 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $2,481.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.02304826 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011355 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000597 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001990 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00001326 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000685 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,307,817 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

