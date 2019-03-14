Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Bruce T. Rankin Acquires 773 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Bruce T. Rankin bought 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.54 per share, with a total value of $49,889.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,789. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $837.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after acquiring an additional 73,639 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Bruce T. Rankin Acquires 773 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-hy-insider-bruce-t-rankin-acquires-773-shares.html.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.