Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Bruce T. Rankin Acquires 773 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Bruce T. Rankin bought 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.54 per share, with a total value of $49,889.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,789. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.97.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $837.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after acquiring an additional 73,639 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.