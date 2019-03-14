Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Buys 1,975 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $128,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HY traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $837.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

