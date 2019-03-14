HUYA (HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $25.10

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.70, but opened at $25.10. HUYA shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 40554 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.
The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.50.
HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.
