HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.70, but opened at $25.10. HUYA shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 40554 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get HUYA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.50.

WARNING: “HUYA (HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $25.10” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/huya-huya-shares-gap-down-to-25-10.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,580 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 79.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,136,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 943,384 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its holdings in HUYA by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 678,598 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 73.3% during the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.