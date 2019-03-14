Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 18,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $249,699.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 667,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 147,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 995,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 192,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 172,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,390,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 11,941,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,900,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

