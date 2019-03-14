Hudson (HUD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HUD opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 7,587.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,246,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 194,508 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hudson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

