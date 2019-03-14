Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report published on Monday. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.58.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$9.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$464.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$428.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.469999985693349 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

