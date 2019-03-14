Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,259 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hanesbrands worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,707,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,828 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,268,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,729 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,998,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,254 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,633,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,491 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,720,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,243 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 15,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

