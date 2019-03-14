Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.46 Million Stake in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,260 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Worldpay by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 607,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Worldpay during the 4th quarter worth $2,921,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Worldpay by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Worldpay by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Worldpay by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,902,000 after purchasing an additional 112,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In related news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $5,889,247.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WP opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/hsbc-holdings-plc-has-7-46-million-stake-in-worldpay-inc-wp.html.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.