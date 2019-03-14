Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 455,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 37.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,902,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 2,133,922 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $20,091,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 72.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,683,000 after buying an additional 885,086 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,625,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/hsbc-holdings-plc-acquires-new-stake-in-dominion-energy-midstream-partners-lp-dm.html.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.