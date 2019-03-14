Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Insider Mazen Darwazah Purchases 20,000 Shares

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) insider Mazen Darwazah bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £316,400 ($413,432.64).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,584.50 ($20.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.90. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 844.40 ($11.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is -0.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,643 ($21.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,807.14 ($23.61).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

