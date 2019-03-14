Hexindai Inc – (HX) Stake Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,094 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hexindai worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexindai by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexindai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hexindai in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hexindai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexindai by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 205,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,751 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Hexindai Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $144.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

