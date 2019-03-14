Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) VP Gerald A. Tamborski Sells 446 Shares

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) VP Gerald A. Tamborski sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $10,092.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HESM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.53. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,140. The firm has a market cap of $614.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3701 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 116.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 988,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274,810 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 127,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 66.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hess Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

