Hercules Capital (HTGC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

HTGC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 36.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 2,102,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,571 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 255.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 407,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 94,889 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.