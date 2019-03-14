Hercules Capital (HTGC) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $11.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

HTGC opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 36.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 123,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

