Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Director Philip A. Laskawy Sells 1,084 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philip A. Laskawy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Philip A. Laskawy sold 3,591 shares of Henry Schein stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $212,299.92.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 89,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,141. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Henry Schein by 18.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1,912.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 39.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.39 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

