Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNNA. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 19.7% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 27.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 27.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 181,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

