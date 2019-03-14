Head-To-Head Review: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) and Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$7.04 million ($0.47) -12.79 Editas Medicine $13.73 million 86.60 -$120.32 million ($2.33) -10.39

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Editas Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.74% -34.74% Editas Medicine -410.68% -53.15% -31.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 0 3 5 0 2.63

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.86%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $40.80, suggesting a potential upside of 68.46%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Editas Medicine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. It develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. The company also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections primarily leading to ocular and oral disease; and Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss. In addition, it develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for the research and development of medicines for ocular diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.