Head-To-Head Review: Credicorp (BAP) vs. Avidbank (AVBH)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Credicorp alerts:

66.0% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Credicorp and Avidbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.74 billion 4.10 $1.21 billion $14.88 16.37 Avidbank $45.30 million 3.15 $11.12 million N/A N/A

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Credicorp and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 1 1 4 0 2.50 Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credicorp currently has a consensus price target of $257.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Avidbank.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $4.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Avidbank does not pay a dividend. Credicorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 25.05% 17.24% 2.32% Avidbank 24.54% 12.24% 1.35%

Volatility and Risk

Credicorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Credicorp beats Avidbank on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC  real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.