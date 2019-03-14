HD Supply (HDS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

HDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded HD Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.96 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

HDS stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

In other HD Supply news, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $1,849,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,567,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $59,320,866.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in HD Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 468,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HD Supply by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 62,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,802,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

