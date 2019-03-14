HCP (HCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

HCP (NYSE:HCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HCP have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. However, the trend in estimate revisions for 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, HCP remains on track to execute portfolio-repositioning measures in a bid to improve the quality of the senior housing portfolio and lower operator concentration. Further, focus to strengthen its balance sheet by using sale proceeds to repay debt also bodes well. Also, investments in medical office and life science real estate properties are expected to drive long-term growth. Yet, the dilutive impact on earnings in the near term from asset disposals is unavoidable. Further, the choppy senior housing fundamentals and elevated supply in some of the company’s markets will drag HCP’s results.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCP. Scotiabank started coverage on HCP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $31.32 on Thursday. HCP has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in HCP by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,962,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900,457 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in HCP in the 4th quarter valued at $230,959,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in HCP by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,036,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCP in the 4th quarter valued at $128,473,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HCP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,146,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,425 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

