HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.58.
NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.
