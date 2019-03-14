HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.58.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $1,375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 417.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 349,998 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

