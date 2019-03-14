Haywood Securities Reiterates C$4.00 Price Target for Pieridae Energy (PEA)

Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 target price on Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE PEA opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. Pieridae Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.82 and a 52 week high of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Pieridae Energy

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds interests in lands covering an area of 883,721 net hectares in the provinces of QuÃ©bec and New Brunswick. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

