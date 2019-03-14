Hawaiian (HA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hawaiian Holdings have shed more than 16% of value in the past month. The possibility of the company losing market share in its primary market — Hawaii — due to increased competition on Southwest Airlines' entry has hurt the stock. Moreover, Hawaiian Holdings has been suffering from capacity related woes. As an evidence, load factor declined in February as capacity expansion outweighed traffic growth. The company's performance with repect to unit revenues is also disappointing. The situation is likely to remain grim in the first quarter of 2019 as well wherein operating revenue per available seat mile is projected to decline between 3% and 6% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has declined 10.7% over the past 60 days, highlighting the negativity surrounding the stock. However, we are pleased with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Macquarie set a $35.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of HA stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $697.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

