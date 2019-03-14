Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.41

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 7751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $761.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $213,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,611,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

