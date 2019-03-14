Harrow Health (HROW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million.
Shares of Harrow Health stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.07. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.20.
In other news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.
