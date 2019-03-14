Harris Co. (HRS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Harris were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harris by 75.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harris by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Harris by 10.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harris by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harris in the third quarter valued at $508,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harris alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

HRS stock opened at $161.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/harris-co-hrs-shares-sold-by-bokf-na.html.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.