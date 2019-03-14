Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.00. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 67475 shares.

HMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.11 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $837,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 76.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 34,592 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 156.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,926,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,251,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after buying an additional 1,148,285 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

