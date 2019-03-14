Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Harmony’s profits declined year over year in the first half of fiscal 2019, while sales increased. Harmony remains exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. The company’s high cost structure is another concern. It is also exposed to a volatile gold pricing environment. Harmony has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HMY. ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.11 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

NYSE HMY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 194,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,589. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of -1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,566 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

