Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Receives $43.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

HOG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 76,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,956. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91173.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after acquiring an additional 136,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $54,193,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 902,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

