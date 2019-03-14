Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Receives $26.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.21.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.04. 1,567,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,608. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $584.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.18 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D purchased 951,932 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,010,082.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,892.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 1,222,979 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $25,046,609.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,896.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,978,829 shares of company stock valued at $101,772,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,723,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,358,000 after buying an additional 545,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 56,629 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 476,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 87,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 43.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 700,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

