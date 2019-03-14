Gunsynd (GUN) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Gunsynd PLC (LON:GUN) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 8,840,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 69,500,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

About Gunsynd (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

