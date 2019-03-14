Gulf Marine Services (GMS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.56 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.79 ($0.22). 132,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 206,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.05 ($0.22).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.72.
In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Simon Heale bought 220,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,872.21).
Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)
Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.
Recommended Story: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.