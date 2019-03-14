Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

GNTY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.40. 8,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.04.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 100,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $30,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

