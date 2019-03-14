GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 17,810 Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in Alkermes by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Alkermes by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,075,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,341,000 after buying an additional 108,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $641,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,262.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,110. Corporate insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.39. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Alkermes from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

