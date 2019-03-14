GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Herc were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Herc by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Herc by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 3.06.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Herc had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/gsa-capital-partners-llp-lowers-position-in-herc-holdings-inc-hri.html.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.