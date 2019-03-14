GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,769 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amarin were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 526,500 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $6,881,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 200,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $3,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,841,072 shares of company stock worth $49,748,088. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of AMRN opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

